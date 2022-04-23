Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.00 ($83.87).

FRA HEN3 opened at €60.54 ($65.10) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($139.41). The company has a 50-day moving average of €64.41 and a 200-day moving average of €71.37.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

