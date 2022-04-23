Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,918,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

