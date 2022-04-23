Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $571.70 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $365.29 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

