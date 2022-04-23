Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $471.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

