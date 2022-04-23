Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 70.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

