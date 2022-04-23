Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Quipt Home Medical worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

