Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

