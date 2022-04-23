Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 251,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 88.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 154,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 221.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 431,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

CPG opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

