Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,750 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,068,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,712.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 149,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

