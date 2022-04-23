Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 704,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 462,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 114,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Shares of UFPI opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

