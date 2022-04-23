Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hippo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE HIPO opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

