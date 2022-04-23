HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.52 or 0.07406087 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.58 or 0.99818997 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

