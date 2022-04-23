Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Höegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $221.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

