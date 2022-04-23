Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.93. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on HEP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.