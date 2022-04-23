Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,943 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,665,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

