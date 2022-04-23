Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Trimmed by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $5.31 on Friday, reaching $190.63. 3,039,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,746. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

