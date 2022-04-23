Hord Reaches One Day Volume of $1.11 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Hord has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.12 or 0.07421959 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,815.28 or 1.00133827 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

