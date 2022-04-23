Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.0697 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $168,451.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00047953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.58 or 0.07407838 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.37 or 0.99769566 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

