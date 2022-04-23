Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $41.36 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.43 or 0.07402985 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.63 or 0.99713342 BTC.

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

