Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

