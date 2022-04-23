Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

HWM opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

