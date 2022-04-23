Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €595.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($639.78) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of HYQ opened at €292.40 ($314.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €356.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €441.58. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €324.40 ($348.82) and a twelve month high of €612.00 ($658.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
