IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

IAG opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.09. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $421,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

