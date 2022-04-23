Ï„Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $790,666.48 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $790,666.48 and approximately $352.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2,550.54 or 0.06423356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.73 or 0.07443815 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.59 or 0.99973200 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

