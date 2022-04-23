ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $98.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.75. ICF International has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 582.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

