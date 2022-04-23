IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

