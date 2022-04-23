Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 101.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.35. The stock had a trading volume of 906,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

