Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $203.35. 906,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,359. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average of $225.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

