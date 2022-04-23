Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $4.23 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 6.24.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 75.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 70,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

