Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.06 Million

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to report $70.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $70.23 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $293.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $315.53 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $318.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of III traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 195,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

