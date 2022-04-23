InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IHT opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.06. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
