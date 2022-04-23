Insider Buying: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,004,810.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,929,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,091,907.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 82,683 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,103,092.99.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brad Gerstner acquired 25,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,250.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner acquired 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner acquired 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner acquired 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 403,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 181,499 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 128,774 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.96.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

