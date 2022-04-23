Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 42,298 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 42,298 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,739,547.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $273,266.20.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

