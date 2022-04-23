Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) COO Buys $99,999.00 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,509.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INZY. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

