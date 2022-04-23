Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Acquires $3,948,300.00 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 1,070,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,948,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,518.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 113,015 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

