Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $80,064.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,788.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
