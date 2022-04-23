Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $488,400.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Monahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Joseph Monahan sold 383 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,856.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.10 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $925.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,735,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

