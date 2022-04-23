Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $1,638,200.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -223.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

