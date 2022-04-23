Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $1,638,200.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -223.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
