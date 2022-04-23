Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,429 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $256,719.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,205,504.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,334 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $235,464.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,067 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $370,613.10.

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90.

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $114.93 and a one year high of $213.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.65.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in CorVel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CorVel by 1,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

