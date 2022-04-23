Insider Selling: Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Insider Sells £4,590.27 in Stock

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP – Get Rating) insider Daniel James Cowland sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £4,590.27 ($5,972.25).

Shares of LON CBP opened at GBX 250 ($3.25) on Friday. Curtis Banks Group plc has a one year low of GBX 229.66 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 260.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.20 million and a P/E ratio of 24.49.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.