Insider Selling: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells £838,505.76 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Wilson sold 306,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.56), for a total value of £838,505.76 ($1,090,952.07).

Nigel Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Saturday, April 16th, Nigel Wilson sold 239,777 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.56), for a total value of £656,988.98 ($854,786.60).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 257.90 ($3.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 282.97. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.28) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.46) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.68) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.83 ($4.53).

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.