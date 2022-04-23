Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) CFO Sells $777,700.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of RH stock opened at $320.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.21 and its 200-day moving average is $486.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 12-month low of $313.85 and a 12-month high of $744.56.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.