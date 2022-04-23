Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) CFO Sells $777,700.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RH stock opened at $320.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.21 and its 200-day moving average is $486.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 12-month low of $313.85 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

