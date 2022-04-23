Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $37,355.76 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.