Insider Selling: Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Sells 1,775 Shares of Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $14,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marie Fogel sold 1,129 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $9,856.17.

On Thursday, March 17th, Marie Fogel sold 524 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,192.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $10,400.00.

NYSE VNCE opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vince by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vince during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

