Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells 10,330 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $206.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.55 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,061.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

