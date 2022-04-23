Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells 5,022 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Workday stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.55 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,061.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

