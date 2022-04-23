Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get Inspirato alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $6.35 on Friday. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspirato (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspirato (ISPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.