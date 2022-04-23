Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $296.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

INSP stock opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.97.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

