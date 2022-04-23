Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.