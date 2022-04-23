Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

