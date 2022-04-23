inSure DeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $162.75 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $162.75 million and $1.14 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00104210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

